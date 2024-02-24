The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
BTSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
