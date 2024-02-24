The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.