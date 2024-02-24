The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,395 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Kraft Heinz worth $53,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.05. 6,194,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,015,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

