The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Marcus has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marcus has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 311.1%.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.69 on Friday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of 244.79, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Marcus by 468.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Marcus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

