The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) EVP Diane Brayton Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New York Times Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.52 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Times by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NYT

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.