The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ODP worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in ODP by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ODP by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 174,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ODP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ODP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. TheStreet raised ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $52.04 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.