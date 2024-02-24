The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Western Union alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WU

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $12.96 on Monday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.