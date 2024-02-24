Theta Fuel Price Up 16.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $329.33 million and $17.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,459,238,923 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.