Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.33% of Thryv worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Thryv by 327.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 347,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $236.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

