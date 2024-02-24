TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco increased its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. 1,004,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

