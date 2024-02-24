Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 52-Week High at $234.85

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $234.85 and last traded at $234.56, with a volume of 26234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96. The firm has a market cap of $318.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

