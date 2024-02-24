Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,743 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Transocean worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.68 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

