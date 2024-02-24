TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 199,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.