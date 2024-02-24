Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Lowered by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Trex were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 696,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,175. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.