Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.76

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 9085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

