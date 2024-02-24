Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.04

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.04 and last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 35514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Several research firms have commented on TCN. National Bankshares lowered Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

