Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRINL opened at $25.46 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

