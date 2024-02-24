Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRINL opened at $25.46 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.