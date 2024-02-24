Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

