Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $25.29. 42,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 427,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

