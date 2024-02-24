Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Trio-Tech International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

