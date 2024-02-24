Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
