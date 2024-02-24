Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 1154846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
