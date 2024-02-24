Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $45.30 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 1154846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCOM. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

