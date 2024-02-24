Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

