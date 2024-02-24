Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.23

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.23 and last traded at C$42.13, with a volume of 11583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

