Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.10

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Stock Down 5.8 %

LON TIGT opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £163.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,340.00 and a beta of 0.49. Troy Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Troy Income & Growth

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

