Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.10

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Stock Down 5.8 %

LON TIGT opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £163.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,340.00 and a beta of 0.49. Troy Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Troy Income & Growth

(Get Free Report)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.