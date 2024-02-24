Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.10

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Stock Down 5.8 %
LON TIGT opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £163.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,340.00 and a beta of 0.49. Troy Income & Growth has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
About Troy Income & Growth
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Troy Income & Growth
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.