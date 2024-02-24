TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
