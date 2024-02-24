TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TRUE stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $297.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 8,441,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,476,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

