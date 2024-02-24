Truist Financial Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $260.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.34.

ZS stock opened at $235.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.78 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

