Truist Financial Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.25.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $229.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

