UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

