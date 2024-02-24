Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.6 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.23 EPS.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

