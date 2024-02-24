Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.62 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.230 EPS.
Ultra Clean Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $49.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
