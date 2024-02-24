United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $49,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 76.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $658.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $673.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $601.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

