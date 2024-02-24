United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $740.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $740.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $556.43.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $658.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $673.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.35.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 42.98 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $977,443,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.