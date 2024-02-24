Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Universal by 148.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Universal by 17,471.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,755,000 after buying an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

