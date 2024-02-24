Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

OLED opened at $171.89 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.99.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,256,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

