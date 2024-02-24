Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Universal Display Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

