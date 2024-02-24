Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,572. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

