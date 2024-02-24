UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) versus Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Head-To-Head Analysis

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Dominari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $225.37 million 2.72 -$2.19 million $0.22 17.86 Dominari N/A N/A -$22.11 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

3.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 13.38% 7.74% 0.96% Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UP Fintech and Dominari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $5.27, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Dominari.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

