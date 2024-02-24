Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Sells C$15,900.00 in Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gundy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$15,900.00.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of TSE URB opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.75. Urbana Co. has a one year low of C$3.61 and a one year high of C$5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$54 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.