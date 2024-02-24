US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

