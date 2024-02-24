Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Medical Products makes up approximately 2.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Utah Medical Products worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the second quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 27,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 104,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,631. The company has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Utah Medical Products

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.