V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $73,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

