V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.03. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

