V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,990 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,766,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 313,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

