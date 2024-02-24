V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 370 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $564.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

