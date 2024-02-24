V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in UDR by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $35.85 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.15.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

