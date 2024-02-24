V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $125.12 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

