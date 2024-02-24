V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $169,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

