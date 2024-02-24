V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

VMC stock opened at $257.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $260.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

