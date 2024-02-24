V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes $187,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,405 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,445 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

